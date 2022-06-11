If you’re scratching your head about the unseasonably cool weather in Lake Havasu City this year, you’re not alone. It took until June for Havasu to get its first real heat wave, and even that is expected to be shortlived —by Tuesday we’ll see the low 100s again. Heck, you might want to dig up your winter wardrobe.
We jest, of course. It certainly feels like we’ve had a mild start to summer, but it’s hot in Havasu by anyone’s standards. For those who’ve acclimated — that is, you’ve spent at least one summer here — the heat is a welcome development. It’s the opportunity to enjoy the authentic Havasu lifestyle, in a boat or poolside.
A toasty summer also means good things, financially speaking, for the local economy.
While the crowds around town seem smaller than they do when the winter visitors are here, appearances can be deceiving. The tourists are here, but they’re keeping cool on the waterfront, and hopefully spending lots of money at local shops, restaurants and hotels.
Of course, there’s such a thing as miserably hot. Only the most masochistic among us want to see temperatures approach 130 degrees again, as it did on June 29, 1994, but the low triple digits are usually pretty pleasant when there’s a source of water nearby. Fortunately, Havasu’s weather is surprisingly tolerable, thanks to the dry climate and our other defining feature — a pretty big lake to help keep us cool.
Bottom line, we like it hot in Havasu.
As the folks at Go Lake Havasu have said, everybody knows Havasu is hot, so we might as well own it, and show the skeptics and the naysayers that life in Lake Havasu City is pretty great, even when it’s 128 degrees outside. Well, maybe 110.
Stay hydrated, and enjoy the summer.
— Today’s News-Herald
