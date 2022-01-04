A new year offers a fresh opportunity to put aside old frustrations and kick-start initiatives we’ve allowed to stagnate. For many of us, that means new commitments to lose weight, or stop drinking, being better with finances. New Years resolutions are a great excuse for people to get important components of their lives back on track. The same should go for local government organizations. Like people, local agencies often have good intentions and ambitious plans that get sidelined by other distractions throughout the year.
With that in mind, we offer some New Year’s resolutions for Lake Havasu City and Mohave County. By the end of 2022, we hope local and state agencies will have finally addressed the following issues, presented in no particular order:
• Short-term rentals need some long-term order. Here we are again, at the beginning of the Arizona Legislative session, and state lawmakers are talking big about their plans to return some control over short-term rentals to local communities. We hope they can get it done this time. Lake Havasu City is better positioned than the state to control what happens in its neighborhoods, and local leaders have a better sense of urgency about it, too. The Legislature just needs to get out of the way.
• The courthouse in Lake Havasu City needs to figure out its computer systems. The terminal available to the public seems to have more downtime than up, and it’s the only way to retrieve information about some cases without making a physical trip to Kingman.
• It has been five years since Lake Havasu City was named one of America’s Best Communities, a national award that was secured thanks in no small part to the Vision 2020 plan. That plan outlined three projects intended to help spur on growth and address community needs: The Downtown Catalyst Project, the environmental learning center, and business incubator. Only one of those projects, the incubator now referred to as “Nomadic,” has progressed past paper plans. We hope the others, particularly the Downtown Catalyst, will finally see some tangible traction this year.
• By the way, while we’re talking about the Downtown area, 2022 would be a great time to finally address the incomplete arch on McCulloch Boulevard at Smoketree Avenue. The pillars are there, ready for use, but the arch that should welcome visitors to Havasu’s Main Street business district has somehow eluded the community all these years.
• We would love to see Lake Havasu City’s events calendar fill up and spread out. Most of the events that draw crowds occur between October and March — understandable considering our hot weather isn’t for everybody — but we’d like to see Go Lake Havasu and other tourism interests put a priority on attracting events during our lighter summer months, too.
• The Havasu Riviera launch ramp needs to open this year. Developers say that will happen, hopefully by spring, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard that. The ramps have been in place for some time and there’s no reason they can’t open up regardless of the rest of the development at the Riviera. Boat traffic has been high on the lake for the past couple of years, and the opening of the launch ramp will help thin out long lines at the other state parks. Let’s get it open!
These are some of the items we think the Havasu community can get right this year. There are plenty of other things that are also worthy of additional local attention in the new year. What would you like to see happen in 2022? Email your thoughts to editor@havasunews.com, or leave them in the comments section of this editorial at HavasuNews.com. We’ll publish your thoughts in upcoming editions.
Happy New Year!
—Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.