A recent report from the National Weather service confirms what most of us already knew – we had a very wet winter for 2022-23.
Official numbers show Lake Havasu City has seen about 3.14 inches of rain since Oct. 1, the beginning of the water year, with 2.5 inches of it recorded since Jan. 1. That’s a lot of rain for an area that averages about 3.8 inches a year, especially when you consider that these numbers don’t include any of the monsoon rain we’ll get between July and September.
Other places in the state have seen even more rain.
All that moisture has had a significant impact on our drought conditions, with much of the state now showing either no drought or at the lowest levels of drought, according to U.S. Drought Monitor (droughtmonitor.unl.edu). That’s a big improvement from November, when the entire state was under drought conditions, including large portions that were in the “severe” drought status.
Don’t look for any relief from the weather anytime soon. There’s more rain in store for the region. The National Weather Service was predicting showers and cooler temperatures for Thursday night in much of the tri-state area, and the precipitation outlook through April 1 will remain above average.
However, as weather patterns shift, forecasters are expecting a drier than normal spring, and high temps are expected to be above normal as well. Hope you enjoyed the mountain snow while it was there!
