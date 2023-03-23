A recent report from the National Weather service confirms what most of us already knew – we had a very wet winter for 2022-23.

Official numbers show Lake Havasu City has seen about 3.14 inches of rain since Oct. 1, the beginning of the water year, with 2.5 inches of it recorded since Jan. 1. That’s a lot of rain for an area that averages about 3.8 inches a year, especially when you consider that these numbers don’t include any of the monsoon rain we’ll get between July and September.

