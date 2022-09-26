Another Arizona newspaper recently reported on a man who was accused of committing fraud at Walmart by using a self-checkout and scanning price tags at a lower cost than the items he was purchasing.

On that paper’s website and social media accounts, members of the public decided it was Walmart’s fault for utilizing self-checkouts in the first place, with some even lauding the thief’s efforts at scamming the billion-dollar big box store.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.