State legislators are beginning to figure out that their halls of government aren’t the best place to manage local issues. But that hasn’t stopped them from making a mess of things. Arizona’s House of Representatives has been wrestling with two bills in particular that have no business being handled at the state capitol.
Earlier this week, the House voted to approve a bill that would bar local communities from giving out citations for noise violations unless the sounds are measured with an approved device. The bill seems like common sense at first blush, but it’s another solution in search of a problem that doesn’t really exist. Here’s the thing: Communities are already pretty good at managing their own local zoning ordinances. And when something like a noise violation occurs, residents already have resources where they can turn for help – notably, the courts. A new law — especially a law that creates another unfunded mandate for cities — simply isn’t necessary.
Also this week, a House bill failed at an attempt to give cities and counties back some of the powers they lost four years ago when it comes to regulating vacation rentals. The bill, which failed on a 35-25 vote, was an attempt to fix problems created when the state took regulatory powers away from cities and counties four years ago. It would have preserved the ability of homeowners to rent out their properties, but it would have tightened some rules, like the number of people allowed per room, in an attempt to limit some of the quality-of-life impacts that short-term rentals have on residential neighborhoods.
However, the bill shouldn’t be necessary. The state simply shouldn’t have a say in the matter. Who wants state legislators deciding how many people can stay in your home, or where guests should be able to park? When it comes to vacation homes, the needs of resort towns like Lake Havasu City are very different than established urban areas like Phoenix, growing suburban communities like Queen Creek or rural towns like Parker. No state regulation will satisfy everybody – but cities and towns are pretty good at figuring such things out for themselves. In fact, before the state swept in with its tone-deaf management approach, Lake Havasu City seemed to have some pretty good rules in place that struck a balance between personal property rights and neighborhood privacy concerns.
State lawmakers need to understand that the best government is usually the one that is closest to the people. For neighborhood issues, cities and counties are much better equipped to handle issues like noise and party homes.
The state needs to get out of the local zoning business and let cities and counties handle those things in the ways that make sense for them.
— Today’s News-Herald
