Our community is facing a critical challenge: Unisource’s proposed 14% rate increase. Thanks to Supervisors Buster Johnson and Ron Gould, we have a chance to voice our concerns at the Arizona Corporation Commission public comment session on Sept. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City.
You can sign up to speak starting at 4:30 p.m., with sign-up forms available until 6 p.m. Supervisor Johnson urges residents to contact his office at 928-453-0724 to secure a speaking spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.