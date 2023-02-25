Arizona residents are certainly getting their money’s worth out of elected officials this session — or, depending on your perspective, our lawmakers are working way too hard with little hope of accomplishing much of anything.
Legislators in Phoenix have proposed 1,625 bills in this, the first session of the 56th gathering of the Legislature. Believe it or not, that’s actually a lot less than the total introduced by our state legislators last year. In 2022, a total of 1,747 bills were introduced, of which 422 were sent to outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey.
Considering the political makeup of our state government, with a governor who is a Democrat and a Legislature with a Republican majority, we anticipate far fewer of the proposed bills for this session will be turned into law. First-term Gov. Katie Hobbs has promised to veto initiatives she considers “too Republican,” and bills introduced by her party may not make it out of committee, let along be considered by the full Legislature.
Considering that dynamic, we’re fairly confident all the noise being made this session about initiatives to change firearm laws, crackdown on classrooms, penalize drag queens and other controversial measures will never see the governor’s desk.
These bills have no chance of becoming law, and only serve as red meat for partisan constituents while they continue to divide Arizona’s increasingly bipolar voters. Yes, there seems to be a lot of opportunity to become distracted at the Statehouse by issues that don’t matter all that much, so we’re glad that legislators representing Lake Havasu City and Mohave County have kept their focus on issues that are important to local residents — including a laser-focus on water-related policy — and they're showing a willingness to work within the current political realities to get things done for their constituents.
Voters around the state would be lucky to have representatives like Leo Biasiucci, Sonny Borrelli and John Gillette.
Let's have more of that kind of political leadership in Phoenix.
