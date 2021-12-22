Chances are you’ve finished your Christmas shopping by now. But if you’ve finished your list, check it twice — do you have room for one more gift? Lake Havasu City can seem like a community of excesses at times, thanks to our beautiful surroundings and tourism-based economy, but there is need all around us. Plenty of kids here won’t get much for Christmas. Some of them may be hungry, too. An article in Tuesday’s News-Herald reported that Lake Havasu City schools stopped providing meals to students over the holidays. That’s a change from the previous year, which saw extra federal funding for such meal distributions because of covid-19.
Luckily, there are organizations like the Havasu Community Health Foundation and the St. Vincent de Paul food banks that are available to help families fill in the gaps. We’re fortunate that Havasu benefits from so much charitable organizational giving. This city is full of churches, service clubs and other non-profits that help provide to the less fortunate around us.
But imagine how much better things could be if we all gave just a little more this holiday season. Consider buying one more gift in the days before the Christmas and donating it to one of those organizations to give to a needy family.
You’ll be making Lake Havasu City a better place to live, one gift at a time. And you could be making a huge difference in the life of someone who needs a little extra joy. And for that matter, consider spreading out your giving beyond the holiday season. The downside of the end of the holiday season is that it often marks the end of the spirit of giving. Charitable giving is traditionally up in November and December. The website Charity Navigator says 2 percent of giving happens in December. That means there’s much less philanthropy happening during the rest of the year. Holiday season or not, our friends and neighbors shouldn’t go hungry, and they should have plenty of cheer all year long. Let’s come together as a community to make sure that happens.
— Today’s News-Herald
