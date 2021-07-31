The rules are hardly dry and applicants have another week to apply for one of a limited number of licenses, but there’s little doubt online sports betting will be live by the NFL opener on Sept. 9. Arizona is joining a growing number of states allowing online betting. Arizona’s new law will also open the doors to all tribal casinos to operate live sportsbooks.
The sports betting law isn’t as groundbreaking as the first state gaming compact but it is significant in that it allows virtual sports betting anywhere in the state except, somewhat ironically, tribal lands.
Back in the day, the debate allowing tribal gaming in Arizona revolved around jobs and tribal economics as well as, of course, helping state schools. These days, there’s no doubt casinos have brought in a lot of money. They’ve also avoided many anticipated vice-related problems.
Then and now, gaming is mostly about entertainment, not a panacea for economic ills. Gaming doesn’t generate further economic development as, say, manufacturing might. It does provide an entertainment outlet, thus increasing tourism and helping the hospitality industry.
Online sports betting will do that as well.
The state’s 20 tribes are eligible to apply for one of ten available online tribal sports betting licenses. Another 10 are reserved for pro sports organizations.
Mostly, the new online betting law makes this form of entertainment easier and more accessible while providing some revenue to the state. Right now, for example, Arizonans are barred from accessing the popular online betting site Draft Kings unless they want to build a network workaround.
The hassle will go away soon, certainly in time for the Cardinals first game of the season.
— Today’s News-Herald
