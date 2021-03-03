In Lake Havasu City, the shift from winter to spring is marked by a noticeable profile difference in the tourists who visit here. For about six weeks between February and April, Havasu is usually home to a fun mix of winter visitors and spring breakers.
All of them contribute to the local economy. This year, of course, it’s anybody’s guess about what our spring tourism season looks like. If recent trends continue, it’s likely that we’ll see quite a bit of tourism activity this spring, but maybe not from the usual suspects.
Many colleges have canceled spring break altogether. Canadian visitors weren’t here in high numbers this year because of covid travel restrictions.
Local hotel operators tell us that they seem to be getting high interest from families interested in domestic travel. That would align with recent national reports that put Lake Havasu City at the top of the destination wish lists.
If families are seeking out Lake Havasu City in greater numbers, it’s easy to see why. Our community offers something for everyone — lots of activities both on and off the water. Further, our relatively small community is close enough to big cities to make an easy drive but far enough away that there are no concerns over crowds.
Local businesses and Go Lake Havasu are going all in on the marketing to families, and we hope it’s a trend that continues to develop. Those visitors tend to stay longer, and spend more money at local businesses.
That said, Havasu shouldn’t abandon its college spring break roots. The college spring breakers will eventually return. There might not be much of a market this year, but this area’s reputation and appeal for spring breakers is well established. Admittedly, it has been some time since Havasu’s MTV heyday. Perhaps coronavirus has offered an opportunity to jump start and redefine what spring break means in Lake Havasu City.
—Today’s News-Herald
