Judging by the visible public anxiety over COVID-19, some outdoor recreation would do everyone some good right now.
Yet some medical specialists aren’t so sure because of the ease of transmitting the virus. Some photos of parks around Phoenix with big crowds might add additional pause.
By far, the lowest-risk path for anyone right now is semi, unofficial quarantine at home maybe venturing as far as the yard to pull weeds between TV binge watching.
But life’s too short.
Consider: The advice about the dangers of outdoor recreation applies primarily to urban areas where joggers almost run over each other and playgrounds can’t be kept free of germs.
Arizona, by contrast, has a lot of wide open space, both on land and on the water.
Maybe the trickiest part applies to recreating in areas with some public amenities. Some are closed, some are partially open, some are fully open, such as Arizona State Parks. Grand Canyon National Park is open but campgrounds, visitor center and bathrooms are closed. Most Forest Service campgrounds are closed.
Almost all Bureau of Land Management property is open. That’s huge for Western Arizona where BLM administers most federal land.
Lake Havasu is open, of course, as is the state park bearing that name along with other riverside state parks in the area.
Yet not all caution should be tossed to the wind. Warming weather means more snakes and bugs and there is always the potential for accidents to be made worse if it happens “away from it all.” Similarly, neither COVID-19 nor pent-up energy will shield anyone from a boat collision.
Specific to the virus, the best approach in the outdoors might be the same as in town: Stay as self-contained as possible, keep social distancing, avoid surfaces that other people may have touched (picnic tables, restroom doors, etc.)
Arizona has plenty of room to spread out. It’s spring. Sounds like a perfect recipe for a great weekend.
— Today’s News-Herald
