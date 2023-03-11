Spring pre-season major league baseball games are weeks into their schedule. So is college spring break. Spring comes early to Arizona but officially it doesn't begin for another eight days. Here’s what the official beginning of spring means: By this time of year in Western Arizona, spring is in its prime. This means it’s also the best of the season for Lake Havasu City and its environs.

Not that it’s hard to notice. After a strong winter rain season that didn’t want to end, the desert and mountains are alive with growth. Plants are greening, flowers are blossoming and a person dropped in the middle of it would be forgiven for thinking it’s Hawaii, not Arizona.

