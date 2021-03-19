It’s a date on the calendar, this beginning of spring tomorrow, but it signals what may be the best time of year in Lake Havasu City and much of Arizona.
The term best is usually debatable, so let’s just rephrase to mean that there’s much to like and do, things that are especially attractive as the country comes out of coronavirus restrictions.
Right now is among the best time to simultaneously enjoy the things that bring most people to Lake Havasu: The water, of course, and the beginning of the real boating season.
Then there is the desert, which right now is in that sweet spot of neither too hot during the day nor too cold in the evening. Throw the surrounding mountain ranges in the mix as well.
The best of all worlds isn’t lost on either young or old. Well, it usually isn’t. Right now is when the winter visitor season (snowbirds, many of them retired) are in the same spot as spring breakers. (college students with pent-up energy). Not so much this year, with visitation from Canada and northern states off a bit and spring break cancelled at many colleges.
The point is it’s a great time to get out and enjoy the area. Events are slowly returning, highlighted by a large car show last weekend and a rodeo today through Sunday.
Lake Havasu City always offers a lot, but the stretch from mid-March through April is like the smorgasbord of life.
Sample some.
— Today’s News-Herald
