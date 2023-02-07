State Route 95 will get some overdue and much-needed TLC this year. Thanks to a bill by State Rep. Leo Biasiucci passed last year, road crews will begin repaving nearly 50 miles of the well-worn highway in a matter of months. The work could begin as early as spring.
In the movie “Shawshank Redemption,” inmate Andy Dufresne writes to his state’s legislature for funding for the prison library. He writes one letter a week for six years, and finally gets a check for $200 with a letter that says the state “considers the matter closed.” Dufresne, of course, believed the matter was anything but closed — and he resolved to start sending two letters a week.
We see some parallels. The metropolitan areas tend to get the lion’s share of attention from the State Legislature when it comes to road funding. It takes a lot of asking for money to make its way to rural Northwest Arizona — the equivalent of a letter a week to the State Senate.
Thanks to the incessant pleas from this part of the state, the Arizona Department of Transportation finally has some real money devoted to projects in Northwest Arizona. ADOT lists $537 million for roadway projects through 2027 in Mohave County. (A lot of it will go toward the I-40 and U.S. 93 interchange in Kingman).
Now that we have some funding headed our way, we think local leaders ought to start asking for more — two letters a week, if you will.
State Route 95 isn’t the only local roadway that needs urgent attention. Interstate 40 between the state line and Flagstaff is a pockmarked mess. Granted, I-40 is a federal highway and its maintenance should be paid for by the federal government. “Should” is the operative word there. The interstate is looking pretty shoddy these days. It’s an embarrassment for our communities, and it’s laying waste to vehicle suspension systems and tires.
Should the state pay for the road? Maybe. That’s exactly what Legislators are talking about right now for a stretch of Interstate 10 through Phoenix.
To be clear, ADOT’s five year plan addresses some of the I-40 mess, but we’d like to see the fixes happen sooner rather than later. We say get the maintenance done now and send the feds the bill.
There are also state highways and roads of state interest in Mohave and La Paz counties that need funding attention. And don’t forget there’s a second bridge to the Island that isn’t likely to happen without state assistance.
Thankfully, the Havasu delegation now has a significant role in legislative leadership, meaning it might be a little less of a struggle to bring some of that money home.
After a lot of asking, we’re finally getting our highway repaved. Now let’s send to the Legislature two letters a week.
