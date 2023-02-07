State Route 95 will get some overdue and much-needed TLC this year. Thanks to a bill by State Rep. Leo Biasiucci passed last year, road crews will begin repaving nearly 50 miles of the well-worn highway in a matter of months. The work could begin as early as spring.

In the movie “Shawshank Redemption,” inmate Andy Dufresne writes to his state’s legislature for funding for the prison library. He writes one letter a week for six years, and finally gets a check for $200 with a letter that says the state “considers the matter closed.” Dufresne, of course, believed the matter was anything but closed — and he resolved to start sending two letters a week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.