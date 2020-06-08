After months of encouraging Americans to fill out their census forms online, the agency is following up with paper questionnaires for households that have yet to complete the mandatory survey.
According to the Census Bureau, Mohave County has a response rate of 53.5 percent— the fifth highest in Arizona. Lake Havasu City’s response rate of 57 percent is slightly ahead of the statewide rate. So far, so good, especially considering that this decade’s census count came amid a global pandemic that interrupted everything about life as we know it.
But Lake Havasu City has a long way to go if we want to consider our census efforts a success.
This is a good time to remind Havasu residents that the census is more than a headcounting exercise. The decennial count helps create the formulas that determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are distributed, including in programs such as Medicaid and Head Start. The results of the count also determine our political representation in Washington and Phoenix as shifting population numbers can drastically change how congressional and state legislative districts are drawn.
At the local level, it’s more important than ever that the community maximize local participation in the census. In a resort city like Lake Havasu City, with its fluctuating population depending on the time of year, it’s always been a little hard to pin down our true population. But it’s vitally important that we try. An inaccurate count could mean federal money could be diverted to other communities when it should be used to maintain local roads, fund public safety services and attract new businesses to the area. The numbers also are used as communities plan for growth and decide where to put new infrastructure such as new schools and roads.
Do your part and fill out your census forms now. You don’t have to wait for a visit or a paper questionnaire. Simply go to 2020Census.gov. Be counted, and help Lake Havasu City stand out.
— Today’s News-Herald
