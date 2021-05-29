This weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer. Tomorrow is Memorial Day, a holiday. So much to remember. So let’s remember to remember it right.
Memorial Day is the national holiday remembering and honoring those who gave their lives defending their country in wartime. With combat deaths and deaths from wounds, the total is some 1.35 million going back to the Civil War.
The Civil War was the nation’s deadliest, exceeding even World War II, and the dead were split between those who fought for and against the Union.
Regardless, they were each one an American and 620,000 of those who served paid the ultimate price.
Shortly after that war, the country began marking the holiday to honor the war dead on May 30, beginning in 1868. The South was slowest to adopt the holiday, though many places in the South claim to be the origin of a memorial day holiday either for all war dead or for Confederate war dead.
Ultimately, the country united around the idea that those who fought and died to defend a country and its ideas deserve a special place of honor. It’s a day to say thank you to the men and women who gave their lives and to their families who lived on with their losses.
It’s a day to remember those dead and the times in which they lived and what they stood for in battle.
It’s a day to stand proud of the country and those who served it and to count the nation’s many blessings.
July 4th is a day to celebrate our country’s independence with bold fireworks displays. Memorial Day is a day to honor the nation that survived and prospered only through the ultimate sacrifice of 1.35 million men and women.
It’s a day for flying the flag, respectfully, in honor of those who fought and never got to come home again.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.