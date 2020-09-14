Conserving water in the Colorado River is hard enough without cities in Arizona and other states taking more than their share away.
Queen Creek continues to seek transfer of more than 2,000 acre feet of water annually from Cibola-area agricultural water rights. Last week, the top water regulatory agency gave its blessing, albeit for about half the requested amount. The federal government must give final approval to the deal.
If and when the deal is done, that’s a big win for a thirsty suburb in Maricopa County and a big loss for the river communities.
The state of Arizona doesn’t like all water transfers, though. Last week, it joined with other lower basin states in trying to delay a plan by Utah to move water via pipeline from Lake Powell to St. George.
The pipeline needs federal environmental approval before proceeding. The objections come from other states concerned with the withdrawal of the water and the pipeline itself. Planned for some two decades, a long-term drought has lowered the amount of water in Lake Powell in recent years.
The pipeline bears watching to see whether far-flung communities will be able to physically remove Colorado River water far from their locations.
The Cibola case is more immediate and threatening to this area, though. Arizona has its own pipeline in the form of the Central Arizona Project. The question in this case is whether the water simply goes to the highest bidder.
If that’s the case, the urban areas probably win and water use near river communities – that’s residential growth, agriculture and industrial uses – will decline.
Area elected officials, especially state Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, are opposed to these water transfers and Cobb has sought legislation to protect the area’s surface and groundwater.
Those elected officials need to push harder to corral rural interests from around the state to fight water transfers from the overused Colorado River. It’s daunting against the interests and legislative votes from urban areas but minority Democrats and conservationists might align with the efforts.
Once the precedent of high-bidder auctions is set, we guarantee that Queen Creek, Arizona won’t be the eventual high bidder. It’s in Arizona’s interest to keep state water not only in the state but in and along the riverbed where it runs.
— Today’s News-Herald
