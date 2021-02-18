A bill making its way through the Arizona Legislature would provide some overdue certainty for medical providers and businesses trying to reopen or stay open during the pandemic.
The measure, SB1377, provides some liability protection by limiting lawsuits from customers, the public, patients, tenants and other potential plaintiffs over the coronavirus.
It would allow lawsuits only if the plaintiff can show the medical professional or business failed to make a good-faith effort to provide a safe environment.
Although covid lawsuits are not common, the threat of liability has hindered the scope of business reopenings and created hurdles for medical providers. The evolving threat of the coronavirus has meant recommendations for safe business and medical environments change with some frequency.
The state bill would provide a measure of certainty for those who follow the basics of distancing and masks and occupancy. It would apply while Arizona is under the governor’s state of emergency for a pandemic.
Those orders are themselves under question as lawmakers are also pushing efforts to cancel the governor’s emergency orders.
Congress punted on liability protections with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocking its inclusion in stimulus efforts.
That leaves the effort to the states. Thus far, the Arizona bill has advanced from its committee with support from Republicans.
Even if the bill does pass, its liability protection may not be absolute. Some argue it is unconstitutional because it interferes with the public’s right to sue in court.
That may be, but much of the economic damage in the past year has come from uncertainty on how to safely conduct business. This liability protection would offer some firmer footing for medical providers and businesses dong the best they can go offer goods and services in a safe environment.
— Today’s News-Herald
