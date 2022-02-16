News that the State Legislature may consider funding for a second bridge to the Island in Lake Havasu City is a welcomed development. The London Bridge is a wonderful tourist draw, but it long ago outlived its usefulness as the only way on and off the Island. Today, one big event in that area means the potential for big traffic delays. And development on the Island — both residential and commercial — means there are more people driving over the bridge than ever before.
Lake Havasu City definitely needs another connection point, and the local community has been ready to proceed for a while— if only it could solve that pesky issue of funding.
However, the $5 million outlined in State Rep. Leo Biasiucci’s bill won’t make much of a dent when it comes to the project’s overall costs. Biasiucci’s plan would set aside about $200,000 for a feasibility study, and assuming the study supports the need for second bridge, the state would then kick in $4.8 million for its design and engineering. It’s unknown how much construction would cost, but you can bet it’s going to be well over that amount. Indeed, a similar bill introduced last year sought $22 million in state funding for a second bridge, and even then the conventional wisdom in Lake Havasu City was that local taxpayers would still have to chip in a significant amount of cash for the project.
The Legislature ought to set aside the original $22 million for construction in addition to the money Biasiucci is proposing for design and engineering.
However, there could be additional opportunities for funding from other sources. Biasiucci’s bill comes at a great time, because the federal government is very interested in funding infrastructure projects around the nation — particularly when it comes to bridges. The Biden Administration is pushing Congress to approve $27.5 billion to pay for bridge repairs across the nation over the next five years. It’s interesting to note that the Federal Highway Administration has long rated London Bridge as “functionally obsolete” because the 190-year-old bridge isn’t built to modern design standards. That doesn’t mean it’s unsafe — the London Bridge is in no danger of falling down -- but it seems like a great opportunity for Lake Havasu City to seek federal assistance on funding a second bridge from the Island.
Our state representatives and local city officials should engage with their federal counterparts on the project to finally make a second bridge a reality Lake Havasu City.
— Today’s News-Herald
