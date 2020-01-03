Imagine if the National Park Service had no rangers. It would probably mean camping chaos, litter nightmares and days filled with the sound of gunshots.
The Arizona Land Department doesn’t run any parks, but they do control some nine million acres of land in the state with recreational activities permitted on much of the land. State Land doesn’t have rangers. Or cops. Or any enforcement authority of its own.
Consequently, in a region such as the vast open lands around Lake Havasu, state-owned lands are rife with camping chaos, litter and dumping and the sound of gunfire.
State Lands is aware of the complaints from the Lake Havasu area and is planning a visit, the director of natural resources for the department said last month.
Well, then.
The issues are not new. Camping on state trust land has been a high-profile issue for years and has been the focus of recent attention because campers are so visible. Gunfire, target practice and dumping complaints are common.
For many, state land use is misunderstood. All public use of state land is by permit, available on some website somewhere. The land itself isn’t usually marked or signed, muddying further the permit question.
In theory, local jurisdictions work with the state agency. When, for example, fires broke out around the Body Beach area, local fire departments snuffed them out. Clean up of the area was more complicated.
It’s like that with camping and shooting and dumping, too. Local and county law enforcement respond to calls, but probably don’t feel they can spend a lot of time patrolling state land and checking permits.
We don’t advocate for the creation of a new state land police agency, but the department does need enforcement authority and to allocate resources to keep its property in order. Agreements, possibly involving payments, to local and county agencies might be one path.
The issues will not be fixed until there is a better mechanism for enforcement of permits and uses of state land.
— Today’s News-Herald
