The appeal of winter around Lake Havasu City, the growth of recreational vehicle camping and the availability of virtually unregulated and free campsites are close to mixing into too much of a good thing.
Left unchecked, the popularity of free boondocking could detract from the winter experience with roadside mini-villages popping up and bringing with them issues with trash, dust and debris.
We’ll assume most people don’t wish to see the Lake Havasu area become a Quartzsite, famously home of free camping that attracts tens of thousands of people each winter. Arizona State Lands has been the recent focal point of camper incursions on the north side of the city along London Bridge Road.
There’s a popular roadside location that brings complaints from residents. A new fence is in place, as is a new online permit system from State Lands, including camping permits.
State Lands owns a lot of property directly bordering Lake Havasu City, but State Lands Department is really pretty awful at dealing with recreational use of its lands. It doesn’t budget for much enforcement and isn’t set up to even deal with litter, much less other parts of stewarding recreational land.
The federal Bureau of Land Management owns much more property in the area. Camping for up to a couple of weeks is free on BLM land and plenty of campers take advantage: State Route 95 from near Havasu Heights south almost to Cattail Cove is bordered by several unofficial campgrounds where dozens, if not hundreds, of RVs congregate in the winter.
Camping, even free camping, should be encouraged in the area. BLM and State Lands, though, need to do a better job of identifying good dispersed camping areas and informing RVers of those locations.
Craggy Wash on the north side of town is a good example of such a site. It’s not along the road nor is it really visible from the highway, giving both motorists and campers a break from each other.
Established and publicized dispersed camping areas work very well in popular recreational areas, especially those near lands administered by the U.S. Forest Service.
We suspect the many impromptu camping areas in the Lake Havasu area have sprung up simply because the governmental landowners aren’t providing any better directions for camping. The herd mentality sets in, assuming that place over there must be the place to go because others are there. Extensive new regulations shouldn’t be required. What’s needed is a bit of thought and communication from the public landowners, ideally keeping local law enforcement in the loop to further keep the camping areas orderly.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.