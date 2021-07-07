The line between actual legislative business and the political activities of state legislators, even while in session, is at best pretty blurry.
It got a little clearer last week in a state Supreme Court ruling that said a lawmaker lost legislative immunity against a lawsuit when he put out a press release.
Why care? The state Constitution prohibits civil or criminal actions against lawmakers who are “engaged in debate.” The extent of that immunity is often argued.
The case in question dealt with then House Speaker J.D. Mesnard, who published a report from an outside legal group concluding that Rep. Don Shooter of Yuma had broken the House zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment.
Mesnard then issued a press release explaining the report.
The state’s High Court said Mesnard was protected from a planned Shooter lawsuit when he published the report, terming that action legitimate legislative business.
It also said he lost immunity when he issued the press release, which the court decided is a political act even if it explains a legislative action.
The court said legislators can still have immunity beyond debate or actions taken during a legislative session. It didn’t define how far the immunity goes but did say what it excludes, including press releases. The ruling said speeches outside the legislative body, helping constituents and publishing newsletters are political acts.
The state’s poster child for legislative immunity, then-Rep. Paul Mosley of Lake Havasu City, prompted widespread calls to restrict immunity after Mosley was caught speeding and bragged of going up to 140 mph as he claimed immunity from prosecution.
The new court ruling doesn’t address criminal or traffic situations but it does do what the Legislature wouldn’t: Narrow immunity for lawmakers.
Will that quell free and open debate, say during a political race? Maybe, but it might help improve public debate as well, as long as lawmakers remember that truth is an absolute defense against slander and similar charges.
— Today’s News-Herald
