Next week the Arizona State Legislature will convene again, bringing with them big goals and bigger egos. Lawmakers have already pre-filed 177 bills as of Saturday, and there are many, many more that are sure to come.
If this Legislative session is like those of years past, State Representatives and Senators will spend most of their time hammering out details on bills dealing with subjects that don’t matter all that much, and they’ll wait to deal with the budget until the last possible moment. Some of the logic in doing it that way, we suppose, is that the budget often offers a second chance for bills that couldn’t get through the committee processes.
But it’s a backwards approach to governance that hasn’t served Arizonans very well.
During the last session, legislators baked a laundry list of unrelated issues into the budget, including language about establishing public health emergencies and vaccination rules and the creation of the 2020 election audit.
Some of these may be worthwhile pursuits, but the way they’re passed is an insult to the general public legislators are supposed to serve.
Laws are best when they’re fully vetted through traditional processes, not crammed into a big omnibus document at the last minute.
Arizona Legislators need to deal with the budget first, however long that takes. It’s the primary reason we send them to Phoenix each year. Once they get that done, they can work on all those other less consequential issues.
— Today’s News-Herald
