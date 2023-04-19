Republicans in the Arizona Legislature went too far when they kicked out freshman lawmaker Liz Harris last week over her distasteful statements about the 2022 election and her behavior at committee hearings.
Harris’s actions definitely warranted some sort of public censure: a slap on the wrist at least; perhaps even removal from committee assignments —and nobody would blame the GOP for strongly supporting an opponent in the next election.
But removing Harris from the Legislature creates a precedent that is likely to backfire on a party that only holds a slim majority at the capitol.
Harris is definitely a kook, but there are plenty of people around the state who say similar things about our own representatives.
We’d hate to think our own chosen legislators could be removed from office simply because their less outspoken colleagues get uncomfortable by the things they might say. Removing Harris from office manages to disenfranchise her constituents by taking away their right to representation — and not much else.
It’s a shame that our own legislative delegation chose to be a part of it.
Harris should have been censured for her embarrassing behavior. Expulsion from office should be reserved for those who break the law, which Harris most certainly did not do.
