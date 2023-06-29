It’s been a long time coming, but the Arizona Department of Transportation has finally turned its attention to the much-needed revitalization of State Route 95 through Lake Havasu City. This significant construction project, set to begin next week, marks a pivotal moment for the region and is bound to bring about positive changes for both residents and visitors alike.
It is important to note that while this transformation is underway, motorists should exercise caution and expect some delays during evening and early morning hours. However, the inconveniences faced during this short period will pale in comparison to the long-term benefits that await residents and visitors.
The extra frustration and delays caused by traffic restrictions will be well worth it in the end.
The project, stretching from SARA Park to I-40, encompasses 26 miles of roadway and will involve extensive measures to enhance safety and ensure smoother journeys for all.
Valued at $18.5 million, the initiative includes the removal and replacement of aging asphalt, as well as the upgrading of curbs, gutters, sidewalk ramps, and pavement markings. Such comprehensive improvements will undoubtedly contribute to a more comfortable and efficient travel experience for drivers. We’re glad that ADOT, with some much-needed prodding from our state representatives in the Legislature, finally came around to investing in this vital infrastructure, which plays a key role in supporting the local economy and tourism industry.
This overdue attention will pave the way for a more enjoyable and efficient travel experience for everyone who traverses this crucial artery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.