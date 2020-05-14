Those chafing under Arizona’s limited coronavirus restrictions are free of pretty much all of them as of today, the expiration of Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order.
This means businesses are mostly reopened and people are free to gather in groups of more than 10.
This means those felt personal freedoms were taken away by state government can now feel free.
This doesn’t mean the coronavirus has gone away. Not by a long shot. As recently as last month, President Trump claimed he had authority to order and remove lockdowns across the states. He then acceded this authority to state governors.
Today, the power goes back to people both individually and as society. It’s a huge change and a very important one.
The public’s response to this change will determine the future course of the virus in Arizona.
There remains much disagreement among top epidemiologists on the best ways to stop coronavirus but there are two key approaches that have shown success. First is the complex and interrelated metrics tracking of infections, deaths, testing and hospital capacity. Second is social distancing and disinfection including hand washing.
Ducey introduced new guidelines to replace the stay-home order. These call for following social distancing and continuing disinfection of surfaces.
Those are good standards and their laxity shows a strong level of trust by government that responsible Arizonans will handle themselves accordingly.
Largely, this means people must protect themselves. They must also protect others.
Not doing so will almost certainly hasten the feared second wave of the coronavirus. A hot topic in this vein is the wearing of face masks, which has become needlessly politicized.
Masks are hot and uncomfortable. Their usefulness is debated and debatable except for the certainly that they limit the spread of a cough or sneeze droplets.
We think it’s time to stop the mask judgment, either for or against. Many wear masks because they are in a vulnerable population and need to self protect. Others wear masks to protect others because few can positively rule out that they carry the virus.
Either way, face masks in public reflect medical advice and certainly the spirit of the time.
People have to follow their individual best judgments on the best ways to protect themselves and others.
— Today’s News-Herald
