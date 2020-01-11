Arizona’s Legislature opens this week with lawmakers anxious to address business then get on with the campaigns of election year. The public would benefit greatly if they can do so, although the track record suggests it’s a tall task.
Normally, the first part of the session deals with the confetti bills – gender-assigned bathrooms, plastic grocery bags, egg pull dates, declarations against federal oppression, etc. – during which time the leadership quietly tries to craft a budget.
Only as the calendar nears adjournment does the budget get real, open debate — a process that often leaves a mess that must be cobbled together again.
This year, there are signs the budget will get attention first thing. That’s the right thing to do, especially in a year when healthy tax collections will give legislators hundreds of millions of extra dollars to work with.
One would think a limited-government Republican Legislature would identify needs, budget for them, then put the rest away in the rainy-day account.
Naw, they’ll spend it.
The thing about this year’s extra revenue is that there’s no guarantee it will continue. In fact, most everyone expects an economic downturn sometime in the coming year or years. This means the surplus revenue will probably be one-time allocations.
Education has a lot of legitimate claims to extra money. So does water infrastructure. And roads. And the justice system. And public health. The list goes on, justifying claims that there’s really too little money, not too much.
Lawmakers would do well to focus on just a couple of key areas:
• First, all the progress made in teacher pay may be undercut by an underfunded state pension system. The same holds true for public safety pension funds. A one-time injection of money would help assure stability of these systems and keep teachers and peace officers from giving back their raises in the form of extra pension contributions.
By the way, there’s very little legislative interest in this important topic.
Lawmakers tend to wait for problems to become huge before addressing them.
• Water. There isn’t enough, at least if the state is to add people and businesses. Getting more requires new sources, not just stealing it from other parts of the state. Shouldn’t Arizona and other Western states be teaming up on a realistic water movement system from the Pacific Northwest or the Great Lakes? And what about those vast reservoirs of salty water in eastern Arizona?
These long-term water needs are also getting little legislative attention. A one-time infusion of money into water transportation planning could go a long way in the future. This session offers the chance for lawmakers to address problems before they become crises. Arizona will be a better place if they do.
— Today’s News-Herald
