There’s never been a better time to be an off-roader in Arizona. The Arizona Peace Trail, a 700-plus-mile backcountry trail linking some of the most scenic places in Western Arizona, is well established. Now there are two new trails in planning stages and there’s a lot to be excited about. The 1,500-mile Sun Corridor Trail, which will connect Las Vegas to the Southern Arizona town of Douglas, won’t cut through Havasu, but it’s a relatively short ride away as it passes Kingman and areas of Mohave County to the north of us. More locally, the Bureau of Land Management is planning a 30-mile trail that’ll connect Partners Point to the Bill Williams River.
Off-roading is a big deal, but its true potential hasn’t been fully realized. Trails like the Arizona Peace Trail and the Sun Corridor Trail could do for off-roading what the creation of Lake Havasu did for boating in Arizona. Yes, this area is an off-roading Mecca, and if the plans come to fruition it could draw even more people to our backyard. That means big bucks for local businesses, since increased trail tourism guarantees more people eating in our restaurants, shopping at our stores and staying in our hotels.
Arizona could and should help those efforts by resuming efforts to create a staging ground for off-roaders somewhere in Western Arizona — preferably near Lake Havasu City. Importantly, it would allow riders to get on the trailheads with ease, and hopefully help avoid some of the more sensitive areas of the desert.
The State Parks department was making progress on plans to buy 50-plus acres near the La Paz County town of Bouse to do exactly that, but the plan fell apart because of slow-moving bureaucracy. Let’s get those efforts back on track.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
