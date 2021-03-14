Stating the obvious, people like to be given money. The problem arises when they think it’s really free. Figuring out who picks up the tab for the string of federal stimulus packages, including the recent $1.9 trillion measure, will be a large political tug of war heading into the next Congressional elections.
The stimulus bills began as coronavirus relief packages, keeping both households and businesses afloat during a de-facto economic shutdown.
As of the last package, the messaging has changed, at least from the Democrats who pushed the bills through Congress: The spending bills are for poverty relief.
Raising people out of poverty is a noble and worthwhile goal. It won’t be done with government payments, though, unless those payments keep coming.
They will, if the progressive Democrats get their way.
As for who gets the bill for this spending spree, the classic answer is the wealthy but that word has a lot of interpretations.
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, the Republican who represents this part of Arizona, tried to amend the last stimulus package to increase the stimulus to $10,000 for each person instead of the adopted $1,4 00.
He correctly pointed out that only roughly 15 percent of the stimulus spending went into household bank accounts with the bulk going to schools and state governments and the arts and a host of other favored projects and programs.
The shotgun approach to the stimulus checks is itself flawed, which partially accounts for its popularity. The checks go to both fully employed and unemployed Americans. Except in terms of creating more disposable income to spend, the money sent to the former group in no way offers relief.
This matters little to those pushing the checks. They provide relief to some and promote dependence in the rest. When will the next checks come?
The Democratic Congress might be able to keep them coming without having to address the unpopular idea of higher taxes for most people. Borrowing goes a long way. It already has.
At some point, payment for the programs will come due. If the stimulus programs alleviate poverty, then poverty will return when the stimulus ends.
The Democrats hope that is after the 2022 elections.
— Today’s News-Herald
As the Rescue America Plan passed by Congressional Democrats (and as usual the Republicans spat upon and showed their hatred for our nation and its people) and signed by President Biden – the man elected by the American people to rid our nation of a twice-impeached liar and crook – provides $1400 checks to millions of Americans we see a lot of whining by the Right about the expense of helping Americans deal with and cope at this time. What is most interesting is there was no such hue and cry from the Right about the $2 trillion tax scam foisted on our nation by the Former Guy and his crooked administration.
And it appears as if our pathetic county, which is so proud of being REPUBLICAN, will not gain much by these $1400 checks since all Republicans will not take this vile, evil, nasty, disgusting socialist money and return it to the U.S. Treasury. Oh, wait, I forgot all Republicans are hypocrites and will take the money.
