The word “soon” should be banned from all governmental pronouncements regarding coronavirus. Until that happens — and it won’t — the word should be replaced with “sometime.”
When will more tests be available? How about ventilators? When can the unemployed claim larger federal payments?
Soon, of course.
There are lots of unanswered questions about the virus and the answers are coming in anything but soon. Is social distancing working? Or is the virus not as bad as predicted? Who has had it? When will a vaccine or treatments be available?
These may go unanswered for a while.
One thing living up to the quick billing appears to be the $1,200 stimulus checks sent to most American citizens. Tens of millions of people have reportedly already received them. The remainder of those using direct deposit are scheduled to have them by next Wednesday, April 15.
Considering President Trump signed the stimulus bill on March 27, that’s pretty fast.
The stimulus checks are a very positive boost to family checkbooks and a large first step in getting the country to turn its eyes toward a recovery from the economic effects of the coronavirus.
The longer companies are idle and the longer workers are told to stay home, the harder and more expensive it will be to revive the economy to its former vibrant activity.
These stimulus checks prime that economic pump and can get business flowing again. This assumes Americans won’t fall for the allure of easy big-government checks and hanging on the couch every day.
A great many people say it’s “too soon” to talk of economic issues when lives are still at stake. They are wrong. The country, the state and the community must talk and plan for a return to normalcy. When that day arrives, it will be time to jump in, not start thinking about it.
The stimulus checks couldn’t come soon enough, but they came very quickly.
Next up, and a bigger mission, is waking the sleeping giant economy and doing so sooner than soon.
— Today’s News-Herald
