For all the economic downers of the past year, a strong exception has been the housing market and it looks to continue.
Is the stage set for another housing bubble? Nope.
Home loan money is still cheap but it’s not loosely dispensed as it was some 15 years ago when bad loans crashed the market. Low interest rates are the fuel for an economic engine that includes construction and development as well as resales. The Federal Reserve aims to keep rates low.
A bigger driver may be demand. New housing construction hasn’t kept pace with demand. The coronavirus shutdowns have shifted some of the demand from urban areas to areas with high affordability. Lake Havasu City home prices are now averaging around $ 325,000 and have increased some 16% or more in the past year, above the national average but still very affordable compared to urban areas.
Demand might dampen if the sticker shock of higher home prices and slightly higher interest rates take a toll. Demand might also decrease once moratoriums on evictions of renters and foreclosures on mortgages are fully lifted. Or it may increase as long-term renters lose their lodgings to more profitable vacation rentals.
The strong housing market is far more encouraging news for those who already own homes than those who do not. For homeowners, rising prices mean a psychological wealth effect that drives consumer confidence. For those who need a roof over their heads, rising home prices and rising rents pose daunting hurdles.
The latter group pose a real challenge to a community that relies on medium-wage jobs as an employment base. Can a school teacher afford a $325,000 home? Or a store clerk? How about rent in the $800 to $1,000 per month range? It’s tough.
Some builders are trying to fit the market with ever-smaller starter homes.
That’s a piece of the puzzle.
Meanwhile, government wonders about its role, but it should be pretty limited to zoning facilitation and similar skid-greasing. It might consider encouraging renovation of some vacant commercial buildings into residential facilities, matching low demand buildings with high-demand housing.
Online listings, including those owned by the Realtors, can at any time show 400 or more homes for sale, but agents caution that sales move so quickly that closer to 100 listings are active at any moment. Even with this demand, prices have risen but not gone through the roof. It’s a reasonable balance, if tilted at the moment in favor of sellers.
There are good reasons to think this pattern continues for a while. This is generally very good news for the economy. A continuing upward trend, though, will bring the affordability issue into tighter focus.
Low interest rates provide a good environment for entrepreneurial solutions to affordable housing to be tested and refined.
Even those newcomers from out of state, the ones who paid cash for upper-end homes, still need to know there will be police and restaurant workers and car mechanics around. It’s in the community’s interest to applaud initiatives that expand affordable places to live in Lake Havasu City.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.