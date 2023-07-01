While Friday’s Supreme Court ruling against President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program may disappoint many Americans burdened by student loans, it is essential to recognize that the court’s decision was grounded in the principles of legality and separation of powers. Instead of dwelling on the setback, we should now focus on exploring alternative avenues for easing the student debt crisis.
Rather than pursuing temporary relief measures, we propose a shift toward long-term solutions that not only assist individuals in repaying their loans but also benefit society as a whole. One such approach could involve expanding existing programs, similar to Pell Grants for teachers, that incentivize public service. By placing a federal emphasis on service in organizations like the Peace Corps, students could earn substantial debt forgiveness in exchange for dedicating their time and skills to underserved communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.