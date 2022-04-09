It’s been more than six months since the Mohave County Board of Supervisors pledged to take a closer look at affordable housing — or rather, the lack of it — in Mohave County. In September, supervisors said they planned to lead conversations about the issue with local communities after it became clear that residents are being priced out of the market and businesses can’t find employees because of high housing costs.
It doesn’t appear those discussions ever happened — at least not publicly — and the problem has only compounded since then.
This is an issue that needs urgent attention and so far local and state governments have mostly ignored the problem.
So far, letting the market take the lead hasn’t worked that well. Local developments that are marketed as “affordable” are still laughably out of reach for local workers. Remember, for all of its glitz, Lake Havasu City is still a service-based economy with most of its businesses relying on a low-wage work force. These are the folks who keep the economic engine running for Lake Havasu City and Mohave County, but they’ll never be able to tap into the market when even the housing developments aimed at affordability are priced well over $300,000. Rents, too, have reached levels that put housing out of reach.
Without some kind of intervention, it’s unlikely we’ll see anything change until the market crashes.
There is understandable disagreement on the role that local government should play when it comes to housing and development. However, our lack of affordable housing isn’t merely a theoretical problem — it’s a question of economic development and sustainability. We don’t have enough workers to fill the jobs we have here, yet it is difficult to hire outside the market because housing prices have pushed our cost of living to levels that are on par with California.
Local leaders have acknowledged the problem, but so far all we’ve seen is lip service.
The Lake Havasu City Council and Mohave County Board of Supervisors need to tackle the housing issue head on. They need to engage in discussions with local developers and economic development agencies and job providers to think creatively about how to ensure there’s plenty of room for all of us.
— Today’s News-Herald
