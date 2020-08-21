Suddenlink may not be the worst cable television and internet service provider in the country but it would likely get more than a few nominations from its subscribers in Lake Havasu City. The complaints about service interruptions and outages have a long history, including a response in the form of a pledges from a company vice president more than 6 months ago to improve service. Well, blame the coronavirus, we guess.
Last weekend’s widespread internet service outage — for which the company hasn’t even publicly acknowledged or explained — will deepen mistrust for a company that has fully earned it. The outage was the worst in a while, but service interruptions are commonplace and the source of customer irritations.
The coronavirus solidified the public’s dependence on strong internet service. It counts on it. Altice, the parent company of Suddenlink, took advantage of strong broadband demand to drive revenue and earning strongly upward in the second quarter of the year.
Altice is now sitting on a billion dollars in cash. We can think of a few uses.
Internet service is more than an entertainment novelty. Thousands of school students in the city currently depend upon it for their daily lessons. For business, the internet filled a gap during coronavirus restrictions. The internet became a business front door and its back office.
Suddenlink made bank off broadband but its leaving a lot of customers in Lake Havasu City wanting an alternative they can count on.
There are competing internet providers in Lake Havasu City but Suddenlink has a huge advantage: It is able to piggyback on its cable television coaxial cable throughout the city. When Suddenlink internet works, it is much faster than the competition thanks to its broadband base.
City government issues a franchise agreement to Suddenlink for cable television service but can’t, under statute, impose many conditions. The Federal Communications Commission regulates internet providers.
Suddenlink has been the subject of thousands of complaints filed with the FCC, including a number from Lake Havasu City.
The coronavirus has done a lot to reveal the character of institutions. Hospitals and health professionals putting themselves at risk to provide medical care. Businesses working to provide essential services.
Suddenlink offered incentives and free access for education needs. But it continues to alienate its users with uneven to poor service delivery and alarmingly poor customer service.
If only because of its narrow financial self interest, it needs to more deeply understand its obligations to provide the service its customers have purchased and to invest money as needed to meet those obligations.
Suddenlink would be a very good company if it simply did what it promises.
— Today’s News-Herald
