Promises, promises. Leaders from three Mohave County cities, including Lake Havasu City, got a rare good connection from Suddenlink’s top brass during last week’s meeting of the Tri-City Council. They heard what they wanted to hear: Promises from the internet company’s regional vice president that it was working on ongoing issues relating to customer care and network reliability.
Color us skeptical. We’ve been here before. It was exactly a year ago, in fact, that the same Suddenlink official was in front of the same group saying many of the same things. This time, however, the company says coronavirus shoulders much of the blame for its ongoing problems.
We have no doubt that the pandemic has introduced new challenges. As the company representative said, there’s an unprecedented demand for service with so many people quarantining and working from home. That includes students — more than 5,000 of them in Lake Havasu City — who’ve had to do distance learning at some point over the past year.
But that’s exactly why this problem is so troubling. Small rural communities rely on their high-speed internet providers like never before, and in many cases, the companies aren’t sufficient to meet the demand.
In today’s world, a reliable internet connection is nearly as important as working sewer pipes or regular trash collection.
We welcome Suddenlink’s verbal commitment to local communities that positive change is coming. The company says it it hiring additional personnel and spending extra money for upgrades and updates to its infrastructure. However, the company’s local reputation is well deserved and Mohave County residents are right to be skeptical of any promises.
Residents of Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Kingman need their elected leaders at the local and state levels to hold the company accountable by managing and reviewing franchise agreements.
Additionally, those cities ought to apply all franchise fees to fund efforts to attract new high-speed internet providers and introduce a little competition into the marketplace.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.