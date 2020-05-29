Heat waves are so common in Arizona that summer is really just one long heat wave with a couple of mild cooling trends thrown in.
The past few days are an intense reminder that the summer heat wave is coming and that the hot weather is potentially dangerous as well as uncomfortable.
This year, the heat could be especially dangerous for older people, the group described as most vulnerable over the past few months. Many, understandably, are more inclined to stay home to avoid any chance of contracting coronavirus. This means the air conditioning must stay on and that’ s expensive.
The state of Arizona has agreements with utilities to avoid summer electric power shutoffs. Unisource Electric, the local provider, also has a number of assistance programs available.
For many older people, especially those on fixed incomes, the summer electric bill can be a big financial hit. It can be tempting to turn it off for a while and endure. Assistance programs can be hard to navigate and may not produce benefits, some may think.
That kind of choice can be a matter of life and death.
Options for anyone, but especially the elderly with health problems, to get out to a public building to cool off are reduced by the coronavirus.
A vulnerable population becomes more vulnerable during the heat of a desert summer, so it’s incumbent on public agencies and also the general public to check on neighbors and friends to make sure they’re set to deal with the heat.
Even with agreements and assistance programs, it’s easy for a person here and there to fall through the holes of a social safety net. In the heat of a Lake Havasu City summer, waiting for things to work out can be a deadly option.
— Today’s News-Herald
