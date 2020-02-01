Today is Super Sunday, and many of us plan to celebrate the unofficial holiday in front of our big screens. Never mind that the hometown favorite, the Arizona Cardinals, are sitting this one out. It’s never difficult to find local die-hards for the teams that make it to the end. There are certainly 49ers fans among us. Kansas City too. That’s the beauty of being a city where just about everybody is originally from somewhere else. Havasu is a melting pot of people, and that includes our sports allegiances.
Whoever you support, we hope you enjoy the game today. It’s bound to be entertaining. The 49ers return to the big game for the first time in seven years, hoping to secure their first league championship since 1994. They’ll face the Hungry Kansas City Chiefs, making their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.
Not a football fan? That’s OK. This day is for you, too. The food spreads and the entertainment are often more interesting than the game, anyway. It’s safe to say that a good portion of the more than 100 million people who will tune in today are doing so for the halftime show (Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are sharing the stage this year) and the commercials. And there’s a lot to be said for simply sharing the experience with friends and family.
While Super Bowl Sunday isn’t a designated holiday, it definitely serves as the end of the holiday season, which started with Thanksgiving. Indeed, the first Sunday in February is another day to eat, drink and be merry. And while it serves as a send-off for winter, it’s also something of a curtain-raiser for the season ahead. The weather is warming and the sun is out. Interestingly, today is also Groundhog Day, but Havasu residents don’t need to wait for any shadows. We all know that when Super Bowl Sunday arrives, boating season is just around the corner. And that, perhaps more than the game, is a reason to celebrate.
— Today’s News-Herald
