A fifth of Mohave County’s population should be $165 richer next month. Supervisor Ron Gould, whose district includes the northern portion of Lake Havasu City, is working out the bugs in a plan to distribute his share of Mohave County’s $41.5 million in American Rescue Plan money to each of his constituents.
We’ve disagreed from the beginning with the county’s approach on its handling of stimulus funds, with each supervisor choosing how to spend their share of the federal money -- roughly $8 million apiece -- in their own districts with little, if any, real scrutiny from the greater board. It’s a recipe for a slush fund, though we’re not suggesting there’s any bad behavior going on.
It would be nice to see a better rollout of the federal dollars at the local level.
That said, Gould’s plan, while unconventional, appears to be the best way to help the largest number of constituents. Other supervisors have used their funds for neglected infrastructure, to pay an internet company to provide better internet service, and to support nonprofits in their districts. These are appropriate uses of the stimulus money, but it’s hard to say just how much impact is being made.
Gould’s mini-stimulus, while admittedly a token amount of money, allows taxpayers in his district to take control and decide how it can best help them. It’s the result of government by the people, and for the people.
Perhaps his approach offers lessons for other public agencies that have access to similar federal funds but no immediate need to spend them. Put the money back in the hands of taxpayers and let it work its way back into the local economy.
In fact, there’s so much money rolling out to cities and counties and other local agencies via the federal government that it ought to come with a caveat -- money that isn’t spent within a certain amount of time ought to be turned back over to the taxpayers at the local level.
— Today’s News-Herald
