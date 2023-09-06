Mohave County Supervisors have shown wisdom in their recent decision to allow exceptions to the hiring freeze. While the freeze itself was a necessary measure to address an anticipated budget deficit, its indiscriminate application would have caused more harm than good. The board’s decision to carve out exceptions for essential positions demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Mohave County residents.
One of the key areas where this exception is crucial is in public safety, specifically at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Doug Schuster has consistently highlighted the pressing need for increased staffing and improved compensation for his deputies. These are not empty demands; they are grounded in the reality of maintaining public safety and upholding the rule of law in our county.
The Sheriff’s Office is currently grappling with significant personnel shortages, with 12 vacancies in the patrol division and a staggering 37 vacancies in the adult detention facility. This is further exacerbated by the fact that 30 detention positions have been frozen internally over the years due to budget constraints. The need for adequate staffing is undeniable, especially considering the county’s population growth.
The exceptions to the hiring freeze are not an affront to fiscal responsibility; they are a recognition that public safety cannot be compromised. The Sheriff’s Office is not alone in its staffing struggles; other crucial county departments, such as the county attorney’s office and the recorder’s office, are also impacted by this freeze. Legal cases and documentation are not areas where understaffing can be tolerated without significant consequences.
It is heartening to see County Manager Sam Elters acknowledge the need for these exceptions and the recognition that certain positions are indeed essential. The recent resignations in the county attorney’s office due to fears of the hiring freeze are evidence of the real-world impact of this decision.
While the exceptions to the hiring freeze are a step in the right direction, they are not a panacea. The county must still address its revenue issues to ensure the long-term stability of vital services.
A sales tax isn’t a popular solution with voters, but it’s a necessary step to long-term financial stability. A quarter-cent sales tax would prevent the tax burden from being squarely on the shoulders of property, shifting some of those costs to visitors who benefit from the county’s services.
The Mohave County Supervisors made a prudent decision by allowing exceptions to the hiring freeze. This move underscores their commitment to public safety and essential services. However, the county must also explore revenue options to guarantee its continued ability to provide the high-level services that its constituents expect and deserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.