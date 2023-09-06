Mohave County Supervisors have shown wisdom in their recent decision to allow exceptions to the hiring freeze. While the freeze itself was a necessary measure to address an anticipated budget deficit, its indiscriminate application would have caused more harm than good. The board’s decision to carve out exceptions for essential positions demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Mohave County residents.

One of the key areas where this exception is crucial is in public safety, specifically at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Doug Schuster has consistently highlighted the pressing need for increased staffing and improved compensation for his deputies. These are not empty demands; they are grounded in the reality of maintaining public safety and upholding the rule of law in our county.

