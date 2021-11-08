As the supply chain crisis plays out in America’s ports, highways and rail systems, it is becoming clear that this knot in the country’s infrastructure isn’t going to untangle itself before the holidays, and that’ll likely mean big seasonal changes for many Americans.
Empty store shelves are already noticeable at big box stores in some locales, and prices are rising for just about everything. It has been a few months since shoppers were advised to do their Christmas shopping early as economists speculated that retailers wouldn’t have much to sell if the bottleneck at the ports didn’t clear up.
With just seven weeks before Dec. 25, the time for early shopping may be just about over.
However, there’s no need to be a Grinch about Christmas just because you can’t be certain that an online purchase will be delivered in time. In fact, it makes a great case for shopping locally, and for buying American-made products.
That’s hardly a controversial suggestion — each year around this time we urge our neighbors to support the brick-and-mortar businesses in Lake Havasu City over online alternatives. This year, however, doing so might also offer the extra advantage of knowing you’ll have your gifts on time.
The retail industry has changed significantly in recent years, with more goods funneled to fewer big box providers, but independent stores still thrive with community support. It’s always important to note that by shopping locally, you’re keeping tax dollars in Lake Havasu City and you’re helping keep local people employed.
It’s true that local retailers are bound to be affected by some of the same supply chain concerns as the big boys, so shopping early is still a good idea. Another good idea? Consider supporting local artists and artisans this year when you do your Christmas shopping. Watch local craft fairs and browse local galleries for a wide variety of potential gifts that are made right here in Lake Havasu City. Giving the gift of Havasu means you’ll never have to worry about when — or if — your Christmas gifts arrive on time.
— Today’s News-Herald
