Unemployment claims are through the roof everywhere, including in Lake Havasu City, thanks to the unrelenting economic pressure caused by the coronavirus shutdown. That means the need for societal safety nets, like those provided by local food banks, has never been greater.
Lake Havasu City's food banks are experiencing eye-popping increases in the people relying on their basic services. The Havasu Community Health Foundation's Food Bank, for instance, said she added 107 families to their rolls. St. Vincent de Paul is likewise busy. These organizations are able to provide because of the generosity of others, and they need continued support so they can do their good work in our community. Consider donating to help them keep up with the increased demand. Donations of cash and nonperishable foods are the most helpful assistance you can provide. Thanks to cash donations, HCHF Food Bank Manager Colleen Mattinson says she was able to place a $4,000 order with St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance in Phoenix to replenish her shelves. More donations like that will be neded in the future.
The Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank is at 1980 Kiowa Blvd. It is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Donations are accepted during those hours. For details, call Mattinson at 928-264-1177 or email her at colleenhchf@gmail.com.
St. Vincent's is located at 1851 Commander Drive and can be reached at 928-680-2874.
Consider making a donation today. These organizations are key to keeping our community whole while we experience troubled times.
