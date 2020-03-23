The coronavirus threat will go away, maybe sooner, maybe a little later, but probably in the worst case a matter of months.
It’s important the country, the state and our city rebound quickly, by avoiding the mass layoffs that delayed economic resurgence in prior crises such as 9/11 and the Great Recession. The country won’t be whole until people get back to work. It’s taken an average of three years for economic recoveries following a crisis.
Tell that, though, to the store where business has dropped by half in a week. Sure, the federal stimulus packages are offering the promise of some help for businesses but not much is set in stone. Next week’s payroll, though, is very real.
Lake Havasu City has a chance to help decide the economic future of the city. It starts with supporting local businesses to make sure they’re still around in a year.
More immediately, that support should start with local restaurants in making this week Take Out Week. Among the hardest hit businesses, restaurants have had to make tough choices in cutting employee hours or jobs.
Even with tremendous challenges, restaurants have shown resilience by acting aggressively to inform customers and potential customers that they are open and offering food via take-out and delivery even if inside dining is closed. When open, they also notified customers of steps to ensure health, such as extra cleaning and more spacing between tables.
The restaurants deserve support. They clearly want your business. The Arizona Restaurant Association’s Take Out Week is a great way to show they’ve earned that business.
It will help keep restaurant workers on the job and ready to operate with normal services when the crisis is over.
Ordering take out might also help with another side-effect of this virus: The grocery store chokepoints. Frenzied buying by understandably anxious customers played a large role in stores’ ability to keep supplies fresh.
A few take-out meals would give grocery stores a bit of breathing room to straighten out the supply chain.
It’s understandable the people may feel they should keep their piggy banks full right now and that restaurant meals may be an extravagance.
At least this extravagance is also an investment in our city’s economic future.
— Today’s News-Herald
Excellent editorial! I'm all in for ordering out. A few lines I changed are as follows: Lake Havasu City has a chance to help decide its economic future. This starts with making sure the virus doesn't appear in big numbers and then spread. There's no doubt it's already here. City leaders need to step to the plate and shut down bars and taverns; potential breeding grounds for Copid-19. Stop advertising to California and Nevada that the city is still open for business. In the end, if Lake Havasu City citizens remain healthy, the economy will come back sooner than expected.
