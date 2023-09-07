There’s a group of young men in Lake Havasu City worthy of our rapt attention and full support. While we all live in the same city, they’ve been living in another world for quite a few months.
These teenagers have been working their tails off through the summer, getting stronger, faster and tougher. You may have seen them out on the football field at Lake Havasu High School, running drills and practicing plays in the unforgivable heat. What you didn’t see was this team of Fighting Knights in the fitness rooms at the high school, lifting weights, working out and testing the limits of their endurance at all hours, day after day after day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.