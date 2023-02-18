Sometime soon the Lake Havasu City Council will review the results of a study that confirms what most of us have known for a long time. Lake Havasu City needs more housing -- and more housing options -- for its growing population. Council members will no doubt have a lot to say about the issue, but they’ve given us little reason to think they’re committed to finding solutions. After all, none of this is new information. We explored the housing issue in a weeklong series of news stories way back in 2021. Not much has changed since then, and little has been said until now. Housing prices are still higher than a lot of local jobs can support. Employers are still struggling to recruit employees, because wages can’t match local rents. Our city relies on a robust hospitality industry, but those workers are hard to find for several reasons -- including, notably, a lack of available housing for employees at the lower ends of the pay scale.
Local leaders need to tackle this issue head-on, but so far the council has balked at the one real opportunity that’s come before them. Last week, the council declined to support an 87-unit apartment complex because of concerns about neighborhood density. There were legitimate issues about placing a large complex in the middle of a neighborhood that is mostly made up of single family homes, but therein lies a big problem: Most of Havasu is mostly made up of single family homes. We’re always going to have NIMBY issues when it comes to infill development, and the council will eventually have to make some unpopular decisions in the name of community progress.
