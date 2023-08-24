As the areas near Downtown Havasu continue to evolve, it is important to occasionally reevaluate traffic flows and driving behavior to avoid the kinds of traffic messes that tend to develop in such popular locations.

Lately, it has become clear it’s time to take a look at where on-street parking is allowed along portions of Swanson and Mesquite avenues. Recent street improvements and burgeoning development have altered past traffic patterns, demanding a critical examination of how drivers travel through downtown, and where they’re allowed to park. It’s an issue that will only grow in importance as ASU Havasu expands its presence and housing density in downtown increases according to city plans.

