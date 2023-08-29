The recent audit of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division reveals alarming oversights that jeopardize public safety. Following audits by the Arizona Auditor General, it’s clear that ADOT must take immediate corrective measures.

ADOT’s lax oversight of third-party license and title issuers and commercial driver’s license examiners is deeply concerning. Of the reviewed transactions from 2022, eight people received licenses without proving their qualifications—some without even passing driving tests or vision screenings. This reckless practice endangers lives on the road.

