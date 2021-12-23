T’was the night before Christmas

And all through the News-Herald

We were working like crazy

And listening to Christmas carols.

There was lots of writing by

Rebecca, Jeremiah, Daisy, Zogg and Joey.

While Greg shouted to Brandon,

“Can’t you write something a little more Jolly?”

Editing and page designs

Had deadlines that were tight.

Brandon was yelling,

“Late, Not tonight.”

Rich was Buzzing ‘Round desks

pulling out his hair

Chris and Karen just laughed

And said “What Hair?”

Janet, Kiersten and Steve

Built the ads faster than a speed of light.

They gave them to Ginny, Jackie & Melissa

To proof, correct and make sure everything was just right.

Rachael was tired

So many calls to get

With Kelli and Carly asking,

Was it quitting time yet?

Rich and Carrie were frantic

Circulation was a couple carriers short

And John in Parker was yelling,

“TOO MANY ARTICLES TO SORT.”

Ashley and Jennifer

Laughed with such delight.

While David started

his very own gingerbread cookie fight.

When all of a sudden

A sleigh landed outside

And in came St. Nicholas.

He was beaming with pride

“I Love what you do

With your Newspaper Here

Make sure that I read it

This Time Every Year.”

And as he left with his copy

Then flew out of site

We heard “Merry Christmas to All

And to all A Good Night.”

— Today’s News-Herald

(With apologies to Clement Clarke Moore)

