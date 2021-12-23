T’was the night before Christmas
And all through the News-Herald
We were working like crazy
And listening to Christmas carols.
There was lots of writing by
Rebecca, Jeremiah, Daisy, Zogg and Joey.
While Greg shouted to Brandon,
“Can’t you write something a little more Jolly?”
Editing and page designs
Had deadlines that were tight.
Brandon was yelling,
“Late, Not tonight.”
Rich was Buzzing ‘Round desks
pulling out his hair
Chris and Karen just laughed
And said “What Hair?”
Janet, Kiersten and Steve
Built the ads faster than a speed of light.
They gave them to Ginny, Jackie & Melissa
To proof, correct and make sure everything was just right.
Rachael was tired
So many calls to get
With Kelli and Carly asking,
Was it quitting time yet?
Rich and Carrie were frantic
Circulation was a couple carriers short
And John in Parker was yelling,
“TOO MANY ARTICLES TO SORT.”
Ashley and Jennifer
Laughed with such delight.
While David started
his very own gingerbread cookie fight.
When all of a sudden
A sleigh landed outside
And in came St. Nicholas.
He was beaming with pride
“I Love what you do
With your Newspaper Here
Make sure that I read it
This Time Every Year.”
And as he left with his copy
Then flew out of site
We heard “Merry Christmas to All
And to all A Good Night.”
— Today’s News-Herald
(With apologies to Clement Clarke Moore)
