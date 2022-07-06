Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's signature on a $1.2 billion water infrastructure bill puts a lot of attention on finding other sources of water for Arizona to take the pressure off of the Colorado River. One big push is likely to be desalination, which Ducey has been pushing for some time.
We're glad to see that solution finally seeing some movement.
During a visit to Lake Havasu City way back in 2018, Ducey called on Arizona to embark on a "generational project," using the example of a desalination plant that could pump in water from the Pacific Ocean. Desalination technology is expensive, but it holds the most promise for Arizona's future. There's a lot of brackish groundwater under our feet if we find a good way to treat it. And Arizona is just a few hundred miles from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California, so the thought of providing treated sea water to our thirsty communities isn't exactly an unachievable pipe dream.
Another big idea that ought to be considered is moving large amounts of water from regions that have too much of it. Some have suggested building pipelines from the Mississippi River watershed, or the Great Lakes region. It's an idea worth some consideration, and one that sounds better with each passing day as we see the Colorado River's reservoirs dry up. Of course, such a massive project will require much movement from the wheels of government, which will grind especially slow thanks to inevitable feasibility and environmental studies. Time is of the essence — attention from the highest levels of the federal government could help move things along.
These ideas may sound fantastical, and perhaps too ambitious, but what else should we expect from a state that has managed to build thriving communities in the middle of some of the most inhospitable land in the country? Arizona is the land of big ideas, from the dam-building campaigns of the 1930s to the relocation of a 200-year-old bridge from London to Lake Havasu City.
Desalination and other big water infrastructure projects are achievable with enough support and funding, and this round of legislation appears to provide both.
— Today's News-Herald
