There are several reasons why our community shouldn’t be making big spending plans in 2021. A big one? Coronavirus-fueled uncertainty means it’s hard to predict what kind of financial shape any of us will be in six months or more from now. So far, city sales tax revenues have defied expectations and the local real estate market continues to go strong. Those are good signs for the future. But with a major national political shift right around the corner, and a worsening virus pandemic that is prompting calls for large-scale shutdowns, it’s hard to be too bullish about the economy’s prospects in 2021. And when the future is murky, it’s a good idea to stay conservative with fiscal planning. Additionally, Lake Havasu City has some big financial questions looming in 2021 — mainly, how it will replace $5.7 million in lost annual revenue from the expiring irrigation and drainage district.
Still, we’re already talking about how the city should spend money in 2021. Lake Havasu City’s parks and recreation commission talked last week about new requests to be included in the city’s CIP, which will be adopted as part of the budgeting process in late spring. The requests include four long-term projects such as improvements at the Aquatic Center, a second parking lot for hikers at SARA Park, a restroom at Mesquite Park, and improvements to Dick Samp Park that were cut from current construction due to cost.
These seem like worthwhile projects for Lake Havasu City. But now may not be the time. The city should plan a bare-bones budget in 2021, pushing non-essential add-ons like park improvements several years into the future. That said, it’s possible that a little creative thinking could offer some wiggle-room to accomplish some of the city’s capital goals. For instance, costs for a new parking lot for SARA Park hikers could be shaved by working with existing groups that use the park for shared facilities. The Friends of the Fair organization already makes overflow parking at the rodeo grounds available to the public, and the group may be open to working with the city for a more formal agreement that leads to parking improvements at a lower cost.
We all have high quality-of-life expectations from the city, and parks and recreation is an important piece of that puzzle. But those goals often come with a hefty price tag, and lean times should force us to pinch every penny.
Let’s keep things frugal and think creatively when it comes to new spending in 2021.
— Today’s News-Herald
