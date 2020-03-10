The annual effort to increase gasoline taxes is winding its way through the Arizona Legislature and its fate appears to be a repeat rejection no matter that there is more bipartisan support than ever.
The argument in favor of a higher gas tax is simple: Arizona needs better roads and to get them it needs to spend more money on them. Of course, spending money requires having the money in the first place.
This year’s gas tax proposal would double the current 18 cent-per-gallon tax over a three year period and would impose specific fees on drivers of electric and hybrid vehicles who use either much less or no gasoline.
Why won’t it pass? Because it raises taxes, the measure requires a supermajority vote in the Legislature. By design, that’s a tall order that only the broadest and deepest bipartisan and public support can overcome.
Then there’s the governor, Doug Ducey, who says he won’t support higher taxes.
The public is very unlikely to clamor for higher gas taxes no matter how deeply it supports more and better roads.
One key reason for the lack of public support is the volatility of fuel prices. A gallon of gasoline may cost $2 one month and cost $4 a few months later. Or the opposite. For many, the price of gasoline is a big factor in lifestyle and work plans.
In the past, we’ve advocated for a gasoline tax that is indexed against the price of gasoline. When, say, the average Arizona price is $2.50 or less, the tax may be 36 cents per gallon. Should the price leap to $4 or more, the tax would drop below its current rate, down to 8 cents per gallon or so.
This approach would offer the chance of a savings for consumers and also allow better planning and budgeting for both consumers and businesses. The tax would become, at different times, a blessing for the road fund and a price relief for fuel users.
Every year, the Legislature briefly considers woeful roads. It briefly considers gas tax increases. Every year for three decades, none of the essential funding mechanisms of the state highway user fund remain unchanged.
A little change, one with incentives for the consumer, might make a new gas tax more appealing.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
"Then there’s the governor, Doug Ducey, who says he won’t support higher taxes."
Tell him it's a "FEE" and he'll jump at it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.